The international camp Be-La-Rus united youth and those who honor the traditions at the Mound of Friendship for 13th time. The memorial at the junction of the borders of Belarus, Russia and Latvia was created in memory of the joint struggle against the enemy. A large underground and partisan movement unfolded in this region during the Great Patriotic War. The grand opening of the anniversary meeting, the traditional commitment ceremony and a night disco took place.



The morning will begin with joint exercises. By the way, about 400 people came to the meadow in Verkhnedvinsk District. Topical issues will be discussed at the dialogue platforms. The sports program includes football and volleyball. And the most talented guys will take part in a creative competition.

