Young scientists from dozen countries to present projects at forum in Belarus
The most successful young scientists from a dozen countries in Belarus will present projects in scientific fields. The forum participants will discuss the problems of the agricultural, biological, medical, humanitarian and physical sciences. One of the discussions is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Belarusian Academy. In addition, round tables on the development of biotechnology and the food industry are planned.
The Academy of Sciences has built a system of support and motivation for young scientists. This year, for the first time, the contest "A hundred talents" is held to create a database of talented youth.
