Never in the history of sovereign Belarus has the military danger approached our borders as close as it is now
"Currently, the protection of the state border of the country is carried out in a very difficult situation. In the entire history of sovereign Belarus, the military danger has never approached our borders as close as it is now," said Chairman of the Border Committee Konstantin Molostov, honoring the best conscript soldiers in a solemn atmosphere. The words of gratitude from the main border guard of the country were addressed to the parents of servicemen. It was especially pleasant to moms on the eve of their holiday.
Igor Pechen, Deputy Chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus:
“Today a sergeant, soldier, lieutenant of conscript service is a trained specialist. We rely on them to fulfill the tasks of protecting the state border. There are many examples of apprehending violators and ensuring order at the state border.”
According to the data of the Border Committee, this year alone, conscripts have apprehended about a hundred border violators and about two hundred border guards. This shows that our country is well protected and our borders are secure."
