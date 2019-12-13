Never in the history of sovereign Belarus has the military danger approached our borders as close as it is now

"Currently, the protection of the state border of the country is carried out in a very difficult situation. In the entire history of sovereign Belarus, the military danger has never approached our borders as close as it is now," said Chairman of the Border Committee Konstantin Molostov, honoring the best conscript soldiers in a solemn atmosphere. The words of gratitude from the main border guard of the country were addressed to the parents of servicemen. It was especially pleasant to moms on the eve of their holiday.