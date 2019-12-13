Prices for socially important goods monitored all over Belarus

In Belarus, the monitoring of prices for socially important categories of goods continues. Senators are also involved in this work in all regions of the country. The result of the inspection in Borisov showed that the prices of the social basket of goods including milk, meat, eggs, sugar, flour and vegetables remained the same as last week. And of course, special attention is paid to the assortment of goods in the stores.



Prices are monitored in all regions of the country. The cost of socially important food and medicines is kept under control by senators, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and the State Control Committee.



