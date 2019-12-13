Belarus monitoring groups on COVID-19: all severe cases occur among people unvaccinated against infection

The Minister of Health visited the 6th hospital in Minsk. The intensive care wards of two buildings have been given to the Covid patients. The incidence rate is shifting to younger patients. And it's important to note that all the severe cases happen among those who were not vaccinated against the infection.

As for the vaccination situation in general, the official telegram channel of the Ministry of Health has published the data by the region. Minsk residents are the most active ones, followed by residents of Gomel Region. In total, more than 2 million 9 thousand Belarusians received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus. More than 1.5 million of them have already had a full course of vaccination.