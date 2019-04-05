PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
International festival timed to 200th anniversary of Stanisław Moniuszko starts in Minsk

The music forum was organized by the Belarusian Academy of Music, jointly with the UNESCO Commission in Belarus and Krakow Academy of Music.

Stanisław Moniuszko, a native of the Cherven District of Belarus, received a musical education in Poland and Germany. The composer is the author of wind music, opera and cantata, ballets and operetta.

