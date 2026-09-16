MINSK, September 16 — A legend of world sport who remained devoted to Belarus, the country that became his home. On September 16 the Olympic world marks the birthday of three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion and seven-time world champion Alexander Medved.

An honorary citizen of Minsk and flag bearer at the Olympics for both the Soviet Union team and the team of Belarus, he carried a love of his adopted country through his whole life and sought success for its sake. A monument to the legendary athlete will be unveiled at his grave today.

An international Grand Prix wrestling tournament in his memory is held in Belarus every year