Moratorium on price increase of medicines and medical products introduced in Belarus

Ministry of Health imposed a moratorium on raising drug prices. The ban on price increases applies to all economic entities engaged in the production and sale of medicines, medical devices and medical equipment. Specialists of the department together with the relevant authorities will carry out control.

