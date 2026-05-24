More than 76,000 people have visited Belarus visa-free since beginning of 2026

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More than 76,000 foreigners have visited Belarus visa-free since the beginning of 2026, BelTA reports.

Since January 1, 2026, 76,493 foreign citizens from 38 countries included in the visa-free list have arrived in Belarus. Most of these travelers came from Belarus's neighboring countries – Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

"Since April 15, 2022, a total of 1,334,662 European citizens have visited our country. 426,516 foreigners arrived from Latvia, 690,524 from Lithuania, and 147,119 from Poland. Under the extended visa-free regime for 35 European countries, 70,503 people entered Belarus from July 19, 2024," clarified at the State Border Committee.

As previously reported, the head of state decided to extend visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until December 31, 2026.