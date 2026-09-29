The Mound of Glory, known as Kurgan Slavy, memorial complex has been designated a Category I site of historical and cultural significance of international importance.

The monument was erected to commemorate the heroism of the Soviet soldiers and officers during the liberation of Belarus and to mark the conclusion of Operation Bagration. Representatives of the Hero Cities laid the foundation for the memorial in 1966, and it was inaugurated in 1969. Kurgan Slavy has long been a major attraction for millions of people; now, that status has been officially confirmed—with the added distinction of global significance.

Sergey Alexandrovich, Associate Professor at the Department of the History of Southern and Western Slavs, Faculty of History, BSU:

"The monument has a number of interesting features. For instance, the spires are clad in titanium. This ensures exceptional durability. The mound itself is covered with a special type of grass, cultivated by Belarusian biologists specifically for planting on this site."

Irina Voronovich, Head of Department at the Ministry of Culture of Belarus:

"The Mound of Glory was previously classified as Category 3—a regional designation, meaning it was considered a monument of the Minsk region. However, in September of this year, it was awarded Category 1 status, signifying an elevation to global importance."

Every month, at least 4,000 people ascend the 482 steps of the Path of Memory. Since the complex opened, it has welcomed approximately 40 million visitors from more than 100 countries.