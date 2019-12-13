3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"My Watercolor World" - new exhibition at the gallery "University of Culture"
A new exhibition opened in Minsk-based gallery "University of Culture". "My Watercolor World" is a collection of forty works of Chinese painter, graduate student of the University of Culture and Arts Pan Ulizi. Portrait, still life, landscape... The master especially likes to paint Belarusian nature and therefore travels to small towns and villages of our country.
Different seasons, imperceptible beauty of remote corners of Belarus and portraits of our contemporaries. The exhibition "My Watercolor World" will be open till early June.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All