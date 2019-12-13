It seems that the collective West is truly stunned by Minsk's peaceful initiative to reduce tension on the border with Ukraine. Washington, London and Brussels are accustomed to soliloquizing trends themselves, and gave them an aggressive orientation, but suddenly Belarus suddenly went against the current and managed to actually clear the situation.

It would be logical for Europe to grasp now the mechanisms that have worked, but it is probably not in the interests of democratic civilization.

There is no more important thing for a Western politician than to decide how deep to hit Kiev on Russian territory. An entire NATO summit has made the topic pivotal and most importantly, the details.