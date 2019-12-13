PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Can Minsk's example of reducing tension on border with Ukraine become contagious?

It seems that the collective West is truly stunned by Minsk's peaceful initiative to reduce tension on the border with Ukraine. Washington, London and Brussels are accustomed to soliloquizing trends themselves, and gave them an aggressive orientation, but suddenly Belarus suddenly went against the current and managed to actually clear the situation.

It would be logical for Europe to grasp now the mechanisms that have worked, but it is probably not in the interests of democratic civilization.

There is no more important thing for a Western politician than to decide how deep to hit Kiev on Russian territory. An entire NATO summit has made the topic pivotal and most importantly, the details.

Another concern is what regions of the Russian Federation it is more expedient to strike. Should Ukraine be allowed to strike all of them? Or to differentiate? It is also a hard choice... Therefore, Minsk's decision to defuse the situation on the border with Ukraine and withdraw its units was a rather tough counter-phase to the alliance's statements.

