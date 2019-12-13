Muraveiko: National security system of Belarus ready to respond to any risks, challenges and threats

The system of national security of Belarus is ready to respond to any risks, challenges and threats. This was stated by First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council Pavel Muraveiko at a meeting with the ideological activists of Minsk.

The tense situation in the world and directly at the Belarusian borders makes us keep our hand on the pulse. Today, military groups are concentrated near our borders, which may pose a threat.

Belarus is doing everything necessary to ensure security. Our paratroopers cover the southern border and are ready to respond to any actions and provocations. Air defense of our borders is also provided with vigor. Pavel Muraveiko also noted that today Belarus is exposed to massive destructive information impact, the scale of cyber threats is growing.

Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: