3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Muraveiko: National security system of Belarus ready to respond to any risks, challenges and threats
The system of national security of Belarus is ready to respond to any risks, challenges and threats. This was stated by First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council Pavel Muraveiko at a meeting with the ideological activists of Minsk.
The tense situation in the world and directly at the Belarusian borders makes us keep our hand on the pulse. Today, military groups are concentrated near our borders, which may pose a threat.
Belarus is doing everything necessary to ensure security. Our paratroopers cover the southern border and are ready to respond to any actions and provocations. Air defense of our borders is also provided with vigor. Pavel Muraveiko also noted that today Belarus is exposed to massive destructive information impact, the scale of cyber threats is growing.
Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:
Today the situation around Belarus is developing under the influence of contradictions that exist in the system of international relations. Unprecedented information pressure on our country makes it necessary to bring objective information about the ongoing processes to the public. Today, cyberattacks against our state have become more acute. Over the past year, literally 320 million cyberattacks have been carried out on our information and communication resources.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All