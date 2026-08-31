In the small village of Pochtovaya Glinka in Kormyansky District there is only one street and three permanent residents; to the district center it is about 25 km. It is precisely here that the only museum in the world of widows of the Great Patriotic War is located.

The exposition is located in a small wooden izba, which is itself an exhibit. It was built by a “soldatka” (so in the villages they called women whose husbands had died at the front). The portrait of the mistress of the house, Maria Starovoitova, hangs in the central place, in the red corner, almost in every village izba. In that place icons used to hang. In the museum they deliberately gave the sacred position to the one who alone built the house, so that everyone who entered here would bow to the mistress.

Maria Starovoitova was left alone with four children. She built the house on ashes. Pochtovaya Glinka in the years of the war was destroyed. A few meters away in 1943 the German line of defense passed there. Soldiers of the Wehrmacht settled in capital fashion and with comfort; into the trenches they brought pillows with featherbeds which they carried out of the houses of local residents, and the houses themselves they dismantled in order to build defensive fortifications, trenches, and dugouts. Scars in the forest are the remains of a Wehrmacht fortified district.

Soldiers of the Third Reich disposed themselves on the high right bank of the river. Troops of the Red Army forced the Sozh from the left low bank and were as on a palm.

“The soldiers swam from the side of Slavgorod for a long time. They clung to bushes; they were fished out. They were buried right on the bank of the Sozh,” noted the creator of the Museum of Widows of the Great Patriotic War, Alexei Stepanenko.

The bank of the Sozh is the place of connection of three districts: Kormyansky, Krasnopolsky, and Slavgorodsky. The river was red from blood. The Sozh was forced by representatives of practically all republics and nationalities of the USSR. They defended their homeland and liberated it from the Nazis.

In Belarus there is not a single mass grave where representatives of only one nationality are buried.

Three women, united by one history. The Belarusian Vera Peresova, the Ukrainian Anna Ploskaya, and the Russian Matrena Feskova. Their fates united in the autumn of 1943, when their husbands died in the course of the liberation of Kormyansky District. They lie in one mass grave. The widows are also nearby, but on portraits in the museum.

The museum of widows in Pochtovaya Glinka has been operating already more than 10 years. In a small room hundreds of portraits of women and their husbands are gathered — young 20-year-old boys and beside them those who did not wait for them.

A living witness of the war years, whose youth fell on the Great Patriotic War, is Nina Kuznetsova. She is 104 years old. She herself is from Pochtovaya Glinka; she married during the occupation so that the Nazis would not drive her to Germany.

“My little girl died in the war; she was 1.5 years old. Where only I did not walk. People did not take us in. She screams, cries. You climb into a trench with a child. And the soldiers: ‘Oh, what are you doing! And what are we to do?’” Nina Kuznetsova related.

She tens of times saw how people are killed and villages burned, ran across a mined field in order to find her mother, and more than once saved herself from bombings and shellings.

In the summer of 1941 at the beginning of the war men left for the front from every house, sometimes several, a father and sons. Women, children, and old people remained, and to their lot fell life under occupation. In Belarus this was practically total destruction (about 12,000 villages, settlements, and hamlets were burned, and many never revived).

Igor Marzalyuk, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, doctor of historical sciences, professor:

“What wells stuffed to the top not with water but with blood and children’s corpses are we know not from films, but from those whom today they want to make heroes — traitors, times more vile and cynical than the Nazis themselves. If you put on a foreign uniform, symbols, and shoulder boards, and at the same time speak in one language with me, you are times more a monster.”

Each family has its own history of the war. In Belarus grief covered every house where they lost a father, brother, son, sister, or daughter. Each woman has her own tragedy about a husband or son.

Zinaida Matveyevna Starchenko had 11 children; she sent four sons to the front. Neither they nor her husband came. She remained a widow with children in her arms.

Fact

The losses of the Red Army in the forcing of the Sozh in November 1943 only in those killed amounted to several thousand people. The exact number is unknown to this day. Many remained in the river.

By tens and hundreds Soviet soldiers were buried in mass graves by women — those who survived on occupied territory, those whom the Great Patriotic War left without husbands but did not break.

“People, knowing that they may be shot, burned to ashes, baked bread for partisan detachments. People who fiercely hated the ‘charapki’ (so people called SS men) and together helped their own,” Igor Marzalyuk emphasized. Women, despite mortal risk, saved the wounded, hid and nursed partisans. Had the police found out about this — they would have shot the entire family, including the children.

Most women never reconciled themselves to the death of their kin, waited for them for decades, believed that they would return — both those who received a death notice and those who had notices that the husband was missing. Women filled their grief with work, heavy labor.

“It was precisely on their shoulders that the restoration of the national economy of the entire large country lay. It was they who rebuilt houses, roads, infrastructure destroyed during the occupation, raised agriculture — sowed, gathered the harvest, and raised collective farms,” related Rimma Rum, director of the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War. Each of millions became an example of steadfastness, courage, and industriousness, for besides the restoration of collective farms, villages, and cities they labored for their family, and at home each had a garden, an orchard, and a household — without this children could not be raised.

“After the war they bore the entire burden on themselves. It was necessary to feed and clothe everyone. In order to feed us, for winter they prepared about 100 liters — four barrels of pickles. A barrel of white cabbage, gray cabbage, beet, and cucumbers. And 400 liters they prepared in autumn already after the war,” shared doctor of economic sciences, professor Leonid Davydenko.

Tatiana Davydenko married in 1940. She was a 20-year-old girl, and the husband a 30-year-old widower with five children. The eldest was 10 years old; the youngest daughter was only half a year. When the Great Patriotic War began, Tatiana’s husband left for the front; she remained pregnant with her firstborn Leonid. The boy came into the world on the first day of the occupation of Kormyansky District under bombings in the forest.

“A grandmother-neighbor received me and says: ‘Oh, Tatiana, throw him under a bush, let a wolf eat him.’ Mama wrapped me in rags and an apron, left me under a bush. Until morning I lay, and the wolf did not eat. She did not abandon me,” Leonid Davydenko related.

Tatiana was lucky; her husband returned alive. After the war nine more children came into the world. In all there became 15.

Each woman has her own fate and history of life. Besides husbands they buried children who died of illness, hunger, or who were blown up on German mines. Widows of the Great Patriotic War are a special category. These are women with unique fates who were in every city and village. They raised children, put them on their feet, gave education, restored cities, revived production. They had awards neither for participation in the Great Patriotic War nor as workers of the rear, for they lived through the war on occupied territory, hid in forests, lived in dugouts, starved, and waited.

Those who could not reconcile themselves to the death of a husband sometimes took a desperate step. An example of that is Hero of the Soviet Union Maria Oktyabrskaya, a tank driver-mechanic. She went to the front after she received a death notice for her husband. A desperate widow.

“She sold all her property and with this money bought a T-34 tank, which she named ‘Fighting Girlfriend.’ And with this tank she went to take revenge on the Hitlerites for crippled lives and fates, including for her husband,” Rimma Rum noted.

Maria participated in the liberation of Belarus, died in 1944, and was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the USSR. The decree on the awarding of the title was signed by Joseph Stalin.

Widows of the fallen wait eternally. The only monument in the world dedicated to widows of the Great Patriotic War is in Belarus, where every third person died and memory is immortalized not only of the victims of the war but also of those who remained alive and alone raised children, worked from dawn to dusk so that the country would rise from the ashes.

The monument in Volozhin District is installed also in memory of those who died in the village of Dory in July 1943. In the course of a punitive operation more than 250 people were burned alive in the local church. Among them were also women whose husbands were fighting at the front. Stone widows wait for their fallen from the war. Today the memorial is a symbol and embodiment of millions of Soviet women whose husbands never returned from the field of battle.

The museum of widows of the Great Patriotic War in Pochtovaya Glinka is the only house of memory in the world of women who remained alone and raised the country from the ashes. Of a feat that cannot be measured by orders — watch in more detail in the special report.