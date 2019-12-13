PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Muse of Dali, Picasso and Quasimodo presents exhibition in the National Art Museum

Muse of Dali and Picasso, an Italian with Athenian roots, brought a part of her personal collection to Minsk. Last year Lisa Sotilis increased the fund of the National Museum of Art with exclusive antiques for thousands of euros, and today she introduces her author's sculptures.

