Museum of BelMAPE History opens in Minsk

The Museum of the Belarusian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education opened in the capital in the Year of Historical Memory. The exhibition is dedicated to the history of the Academy since 1931 to the present day. Special stands reflect the heroic feat of BelMAPE staff during the Great Patriotic War. The personal belongings and decorations of doctors, nurses and combatants testify to their contribution to the victory over fascism. Medical instruments, printed editions and awards of the employees are also presented. Theexposition gives a high priority to those who stood at the origins of the system of advanced training and retraining. BelMAPE is a unique educational institution, which every Belarusian doctor can call his or her alma mater.