Moscow-based Victory Museum holds "Faces of Victory" event
The hero of the project can be anyone who suffered the hardest years of World War II. These are soldiers and officers who fought on the frontlines, doctors and nurses who fought for the lives of the wounded, partisans and members of the underground, workers of military enterprises, prisoners of concentration camps, civilians under occupation, students, schoolchildren - all those who contributed to the Great Victory. The unique multimedia exposition has been created in the museum. Any visitor can find a relative here if information about him was transmitted to the database.
Tens of thousands of photos from all former Soviet republics are now kept in the depository. The project is also planned to be launched internationally in the future.
