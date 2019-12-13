Another exhibit replenishes collection of open-air museum in Buynichi

The 188th Guards Engineering Brigade presented a gift to the residents of Mogilev Region for the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The open-air museum with rare military technique in Buynichi is replenished with a new exhibit. This is a 17-ton vehicle for engineering intelligence. It was used by Belarusian militaries until 2014 and now can be found in the museum. The technical characteristics of this machine were considered unsurpassed. It could take up to 17 km per hour, collecting data.