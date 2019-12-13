3.42 RUB
Museum of Amusing Sciences organized at Palace of Children and Youth
A real Museum of Amusing Sciences is organized at the Palace of Children and Youth in Yerevan. Puzzles, visual illusions, prototypes of world discoveries and inventions of scientists including Newton's prism, Edison's light bulb, a plasma ball, the precursor of the calculator - the arithmometer. Almost all exhibits (and there are almost two hundred of them) are interactive.
For convenience, the museum space of the entertaining sciences is divided into several profile areas. Including an educational project, which allows in the form of a game to explore how the human body and the basic systems of life function. It is also offered to test the level of intelligence through an IQ test.
