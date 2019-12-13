3.42 RUB
Ministry of Internal Affairs: Belarus ready to accept refugees from Donbass
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Belarus is ready to accept refugees from Donbass. The Ministry noted: there is no migration from there so far. About 170 thousand people arrived in Belarus from the conflict zone in the east of Ukraine since 2014. Since last August alone, nearly 2,500 Ukrainians received Belarusian passports, and they are grateful to the President of Belarus for the prompt resolution of the issue of granting them Belarusian citizenship.
