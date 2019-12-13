PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs to take additional security measures during Easter

In connection with the upcoming night services and festive Easter events, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is enhancing control near churches and transportation.

In places of accumulation of large numbers of people law enforcers will organize a pass regime with the use of technical means. The traffic police officers will provide comfortable parking conditions, and detour routes have been developed to avoid traffic jams.

The police ask for understanding of the security measures. It is also necessary to report suspicious persons or objects left unattended.

