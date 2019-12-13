PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ministry of Internal Affairs: No violations recorded at mass events

Traditionally, on New Year's Eve, the police and servicemen of the internal troops ensured the protection of public law and order in an enhanced mode. More than a thousand mass events took place throughout the country. Despite the rain, the festive fireworks were the most visited. The most significant and large-scale celebrations were held in the capital and regional centers. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that no offenses were recorded in the places where mass events were held.

Traffic inspectors will also monitor pedestrians. After all, the work of the traffic police is focused on providing assistance and ensuring traffic safety.

