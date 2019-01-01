PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

No incidents recorded during New Year festivities

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus. No serious offenses and crimes were registered during the celebration. To ensure security, operational services worked in enhanced mode.

Dmitry Kuryan, Head of the Main Directorate of Law Enforcement and Crime Prevention at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus: The operational situation in the republic on New Year night was stable. The festivities are going on."

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All