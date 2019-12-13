EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Internal Affairs speaks on current situation

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the last day was the calmest, and the actions that took place were mostly peaceful. Some people behaved aggressively during the unauthorized events, for example, a police officer received bodily injuries in Vitebsk. The official car was damaged by a stone. 102 administrative protocols were filed over the past day. Over 2 000 detainees have already been released. This process continues now.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All