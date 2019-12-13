PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Police looks for people who insulted law enforcement officers

Law enforcers found another author of an insult to the police officer. An anonymous rude man who insulted a police officer turned out to be a 17-year-old student. As the young man himself said, he was "encouraged" by the calls of destructive Telegram channels to "attack" the law enforcement officers in this way. While examining the young man's cell phone, other unpleasant messages addressed to the country's officials were revealed.


A man who was writing insults to the policeman was detained

Another person who had threatened to use violence against a police officer was identified in Grodno. He is a high school teacher. According to the man, he was also pushed to write an unpleasant essay to the father of one of his students by telegram channels.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All