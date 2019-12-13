3.43 RUB
Ministry of Internal Affairs comments on detention of Komsomolskaya Pravda journalist Gennady Mozheiko
The man was detained in the territory of Belarus on October 1, according to law enforcement officers.
The arrest of Gennady Mozheiko was carried out in the context of an initiated criminal case under 2 articles at once, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs states. The detainee is accused of inciting racial, ethnic or religious hatred and insulting a government official.
