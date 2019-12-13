A high turnout at the referendum is by no means part of the plans of the fugitives managed by the Polish and Lithuanian special services.

The extremists, playing on the topic of Ukraine and the tragedy for ordinary people, are trying to confuse the Belarusians as much as possible and to get them out on the streets at any cost. In order to do this they traditionally feed tons of fakes. The puppeteers are demanding blood and started to call for unrest.

Any queue of people wanting to vote is tagged as a mass protest in radical chat rooms. They started editing videos inserting sound from the archival footage.

The hysterical extremists under the influence of strong-acting substances even called for burning down the precincts. Terrorists are directly urging the protesters to attack law enforcers and damage equipment in the worst traditions of 2020, when people were literally forced to break the law. The curators who have been pumping weapons into Ukraine are demanding bloodshed here as well.