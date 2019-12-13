Ministry of Internal Affairs: administer of Telegram channel "Data of the Punishers of Belarus" identified

The administer of the Telegram channel "Data of the Punishers of Belarus" became known. The administer of the public resource, a 15-year-old resident of Dobrush, was identified by operatives of Gomel Internal Security Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. An unknown person wrote to him, offering to create and administer a public in August, in which you only need to repost information from other channels. The schoolboy agreed since through the resource it was possible to lure money from subscribers. The young man created a channel and began to fill it with information about police officers and their families. He took most of his publications from "Punishers of Belarus". Soon there were messages on the channel about the provision of material assistance to develop the resource and support the affected people. All funds were transferred to the administrator's bitcoin wallet. The guy is being checked, his actions will be given a legal assessment on the facts of libel, public insult to a government official.