Ministry of Internal Affairs launches online information base on registered vehicles

So far, the service is running in test mode. The topic acquired relevance after the introduction of the transport tax on January 1. There are more frequent visits to the traffic police when people want to receive data on deregistration of vehicles not on the move. For the convenience of car owners, a special program has been developed that will allow you to remotely find out the necessary information.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the information about the registered transport on the website may differ from the real one if the owners haven't not submitted data on changes in personal data in time. The law enforcement agency recommends contacting the registration departments of the traffic police to obtain official confirmation or clarification of information.



