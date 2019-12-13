PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
We are ready to forgive what can be forgiven." Lukashenko on "democratic dictatorship" in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told the foreign and Belarusian media how the state made a step towards those who escaped from Belarus having committing offenses, BelTA informs.

The question concerned the topic of the so-called political prisoners. "Name any "political prisoner. We will explain what he has done and why he is there," said the head of state. - "We made a step towards those who escaped having committed offenses here: 'Let's turn the page, come, we'll deal with it!'

"I personally don't want our compatriots hanging around somewhere with you abroad. Not in England, not in France and even in Poland, where there is no one to work in hospitals today. But our doctors are in great demand there. I want them to live and work here. And we are ready to forgive what can be forgiven. That's our democratic dictatorship," said the President.

The presidential decree created a commission to work with citizens who want to return to their homeland. They can apply to the commission and get an explanation whether there are any claims against them from the law enforcement agencies.

