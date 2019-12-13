3.40 RUB
Myasnikovich: The main goal of EAEU is to create equal conditions for economic entities and equal rights of citizens throughout the Union's territory
The Eastern Economic Forum continues in Vladivostok.
The number of sections devoted to the topics of BRICS, SCO, ASEAN and EAEU speaks about the interest in opening prospects for cooperation in the new multipolar world order. Thus, on the margins of the forum, a draft declaration of the EAEU development ending 2030 was announced. The concept contains a number of specific investment projects common to the Eurasian Five. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich told what still needs to be improved.
Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission:
“The main goal of the EAEU is to create equal conditions for economic entities and equal rights for the citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union throughout the union. If we achieve this in principle, we will not have any barriers. Because today, if we talk in aggregate terms, the Eurasian Economic Commission spends 50% of its time on bringing the regulatory legal acts of the parties closer together so that trade, investment, and services can be realized in a truly unimpeded manner.”
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
