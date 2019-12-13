Myasnikovich: The main goal of EAEU is to create equal conditions for economic entities and equal rights of citizens throughout the Union's territory

The Eastern Economic Forum continues in Vladivostok.

The number of sections devoted to the topics of BRICS, SCO, ASEAN and EAEU speaks about the interest in opening prospects for cooperation in the new multipolar world order. Thus, on the margins of the forum, a draft declaration of the EAEU development ending 2030 was announced. The concept contains a number of specific investment projects common to the Eurasian Five. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich told what still needs to be improved.

Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission: