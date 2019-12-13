PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Myasnikovich honored with Russian medal of Stolypin I degree

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich has been awarded the Russian Stolypin Medal of the I degree. The corresponding order of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was published on the Russian official Internet portal of legal information, reports BelTA.

"For a great personal contribution to the development of integration interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union, to award Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich with Stolypin Medal of the first degree," the order reads.

The Stolypin Medal is an award of the Russian government, it was established in 2008. The award is named in honor of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Russian Empire Pyotr Arkadyevich Stolypin. The Stolypin Medal is a reward for services in solving strategic tasks of socio-economic development, including the implementation of long-term projects.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All