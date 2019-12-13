Myasnikovich honored with Russian medal of Stolypin I degree

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich has been awarded the Russian Stolypin Medal of the I degree. The corresponding order of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was published on the Russian official Internet portal of legal information, reports BelTA.

"For a great personal contribution to the development of integration interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union, to award Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich with Stolypin Medal of the first degree," the order reads.