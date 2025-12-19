Myslivets: Health, family, and children are at top of Belarusian values

Belarus has very strong traditional values. Health, family, and children are at the top of Belarusian values. This was stated by Nikolai Myslivets, Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and delegate to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

"Belarus is a wonderful country," he asserted. "We have a favorable environment for life: wonderful rivers, forests, and lakes. Belarus is beautiful. And we have everything we need for our country to successfully implement the plans outlined in the adopted socioeconomic development plan for the next five years."

Nikolai Myslivets, Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and delegate to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly

However, there is the issue of labor resources, stated the Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. "Qualified, competent personnel are in high demand. Where do they come from? They're yesterday's schoolchildren, yesterday's graduates. We have domestic sources of labor force replenishment. We also welcome those who come from abroad and are ready to work, ready to maintain and strengthen peace and order in our land. But the natural source of labor force reproduction is children born to Belarusian families. Therefore, attention to demographic policy, to childbearing policy, is justified by many circumstances," he said.