The U.S. launched a massive strike on Venezuela. Caracas and three Venezuelan states were targeted. At least 11 objects—both military and civilian—were hit, including gas transportation infrastructure. Panic broke out on the streets of the capital, sirens of ambulances could be heard. President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country. In Caracas, there are disruptions in mobile communication, and part of the city remains without electricity.

The U.S. attack happened early in the morning Minsk time. According to Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, the operation to capture President Nicolás Maduro lasted less than 30 minutes. Special forces from the "Delta" team, an elite unit of the U.S. Navy SEALs, stormed the palace and kidnapped the president. He is now aboard one of the aircraft carriers, and Maduro is being transported to the U.S. to face American courts.

Donald Trump officially states that Nicolás Maduro is not a legitimate president but the leader of the drug cartel Cartel de Los Soles ("Suns Cartel"), which supplied nearly 100% of the drugs to the United States.

During a press conference, the White House chief announced: "We intend to manage Venezuela until we can ensure a safe, proper, and reasonable transfer of power. We will allow our major American oil companies to enter the Venezuelan market. Cooperation with the U.S. will make Venezuela rich and secure." Trump also stated that America is ready to fully develop Venezuelan oil.

After this press conference, many memes appeared online. One of the images depicts Donald Trump with the caption: "Under your country, my oil. I have to defend myself."

And a meme perfectly summarizes the message from the American president's press conference. The caption beneath the picture says: "It's necessary to transfer Venezuelan oil into my pocket."

In the United States, there is its own strategic reserve of oil. In 2021, when Biden was in power, the U.S. began sharply utilizing its oil resources to demonstrate management effectiveness. This was the infamous "Bidenomics," which became a profligate economy. During the Democrats' years in office, 50% of the U.S. oil reserves were used up.

And now, Republicans are trying to restore the country at the expense of others. When Trump proclaimed the slogan "Make America Great Again," many wondered: at the expense of what? Perhaps by mobilizing internal resources, the productive capacity of the American or Western population overall? No. It was at the expense of other countries, as it has been throughout American history.

The hosts of the "Volkov and Sych" podcast noted that this is a very troubling topic because Trump very assertively declared that Venezuela would now be free and under American control.

They also pointed out how the U.S. president silenced Venezuelan opposition figure María Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who stated that the opposition is ready to take power into its own hands. Trump said that Machado was a nice woman, but he doesn't see her as a leader of Venezuela.

There was also information (which the Americans themselves provided) that Vice President Delsi Rodriguez of Venezuela agreed to cooperate with the Americans.

After the events in Venezuela, many are asking: why did the country's air defense stop working? The Bolivarian Republic is known for its strong armed forces and excellent air defense systems.

The Americans claim that they managed to suppress the vast majority of the air defense systems. How were they able to do this?