N. Eismont on possible talks on migration crisis: We are always ready for dialogue

Spokesperson for the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont commented to RIA Novosti on Vladimir Putin's words about the possible talks with Merkel and Europe on the migration crisis: "We are always ready for dialogue, we are not responsible for its disruption."

