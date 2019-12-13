3.42 RUB
N. Grostins: Western sanctions against Belarus cover pressure on Russia
Not only Belarus is considered in the West as the main target of sanctions, this opinion was expressed by well-known political analyst from Latvia Normunds Grostins to our TV channel. There are voices in Brussels increasingly suggesting that the main problem in "the unsolved Belarusian issue," is not the "dictatorship regime," but our eastern neighbor. The expert believes that through the anti-Belarusian rhetoric, the EU wants to create problems for its main rival - Russia.
All this aggravation around Belarus should be considered in the context of the West's policy towards Russia. There will be another move towards the territory of Russia in autumn. I think, nobody has any doubts about it. The Belarusian direction is a part of the Russian policy of the West, but it is also a desire to change the policy of Belarus, to make it a part of the scenario of the Inter-Sea area, which includes Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic States and Belarus.
