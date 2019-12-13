N. Grostins: Western sanctions against Belarus cover pressure on Russia

All this aggravation around Belarus should be considered in the context of the West's policy towards Russia. There will be another move towards the territory of Russia in autumn. I think, nobody has any doubts about it. The Belarusian direction is a part of the Russian policy of the West, but it is also a desire to change the policy of Belarus, to make it a part of the scenario of the Inter-Sea area, which includes Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic States and Belarus.

Normunds Grostins, political scientist, leader of the Center party (Latvia)