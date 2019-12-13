3.42 RUB
Police starts over 30 criminal cases against protesters
Among the soldiers of color revolution there are many formers criminals and members of destructive organizations, said the Head of Orgsnized Crime Department Nikolai Karanik. The actions aimed at gaining ptofit have nothing to do with praceful protests. They set cars on fire, attack police officers and threaten their families. The return actions will be tough within the framework of the law. Over 600 active participants, coordinators and organizers of radical protests were detained and over criminal cases were started.
