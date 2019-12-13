3.42 RUB
N. Kochanova: The partnership between Belarus and Russia is strategic in the context of sanctions pressure and difficult situation in the global economy
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
