N. Kochanova to represent Belarus at 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Vienna
Today, the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament starts in Vienna. It is dedicated to the role of women in combating the pandemic and recovering from it from a gender equality perspective. An address to the participants was sent by the Speaker of the Council of the Republic. Natalia Kochanova noted that Belarus has gained valuable experience during the fight against the pandemic, implemented a set of sanitary and medical measures to combat the spread of COVID-infection and treat people.
To ensure the safety of doctors and the population the in-house production of personal protective equipment has been organized. The logistics of treatment and observation of patients at home has been set up. The system of health resorts for rehabilitation of patients was created. The production of Sputnik V vaccine has been organized at Belarusian enterprises. Vaccination of our population is actively carried out.
Natalia Kochanova also noted that Belarusian medicine can rightly be called female. The country's healthcare organizations employ 75% of women specialists. The results of the discussion at the Summit will be taken into account in the work of the Vth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments. It will make it possible to give priority attention to gender equality and women's empowerment issues in the agendas of all parliaments.
