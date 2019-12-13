N. Kochanova to represent Belarus at 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Vienna

To ensure the safety of doctors and the population the in-house production of personal protective equipment has been organized. The logistics of treatment and observation of patients at home has been set up. The system of health resorts for rehabilitation of patients was created. The production of Sputnik V vaccine has been organized at Belarusian enterprises. Vaccination of our population is actively carried out.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus