N. Kochanova: The problems of our people have always been at the center of the authorities' attention
Today, the Presidium of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly held a single day of reception of citizens in the executive committees of the Minsk Region. This is the first time such a large-scale format of the event has been held. Senators were asked to help solve a variety of issues - housing, improvement of territories, targeted social support. It is also important to note that people not only come with problems, but also make their own proposals for development. For example, the infrastructure of the capital region.
