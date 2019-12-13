N. Kochanova: Response to citizens' appeals is a key aspect in the work of any government authority

One should be able to hear and listen to people. Reaction to citizens' appeals is a key aspect in the work of any government authority. This was said by the speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalia Kochanova.

Today, the Presidium of the Council of the Republic has analyzed the work with the appeals of Belarusians at the session in the Minsk City Hall. In the first half of the year, it received 625 written appeals from Minsk citizens. The most problematic issues included housing, utilities, and construction. And that is in addition to almost 6 thousand appeals of Minsk citizens directly to the city authorities. As Natalia Kochanova pointed out, there are a lot of cases of collective and repeated appeals, most often concerning the construction of multiple dwellings. The City Hall should pay special attention to the solution of such issues, as well as on the quality and content of the answers to any questions of citizens.