3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
N. Shchekin: EU sanctions against Belarus nothing but genocide of t Belarusian people
The industry sanctions imposed by the West on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War are nothing but the genocide of the Belarusian people. This is the opinion of political scientist Nikolai Shchekin. He noted that Europe has once again shown its true face, and there are no longer any doubts and illusions about the meanness and lies of the political elites of the collective West.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All