Active phase of strategic exercise "Zapad-2021" starts at 14 training grounds in Belarus and Russia

About 200 000 servicemen are at 14 training grounds in Belarus and Russia, as well as in the Baltic Sea! Today the active phase of the strategic exercise "Zapad-2021" has started.

A total of more than 80 aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 750 units of military equipment, will be involved in the maneuvers! The exercise is of a purely defensive nature and is aimed primarily at demonstrating strong relations between Belarus and Russia. And Vladimir Putin has noted that it is logical to conduct such maneuvers when other associations (including NATO) are strengthening their military presence near the borders of the Union State and the CSTO space.

According to analysts, "Zapad-2021" will become an important element of the combat training of the allied Armed Forces. The exercise is the final stage in the system of joint training of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia this year.

