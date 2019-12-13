Ambulance crews on duty at Belarusian-Polish border: 134 people address for medical care

Refugees spent another day at the logistics center, where Belarusians provided them with temporary shelter. It's hard to imagine what would have happened if people were left without a roof over their heads at this time of year. Even now, there are ambulance crews on duty on the Belarusian-Polish border. 134 people appealed to doctors on Wednesday. Nine of them needed help. Coughing is being heard more and more often in the center. We don't know how much longer people have to wait for the grace of the EU.