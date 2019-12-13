3.42 RUB
24/7 medical post opens at Belarusian-Polish border, where people stand in queues for 24 hours
A round-the-clock emergency medical aid post has been opened at the Belarusian-Polish border at the checkpoint “Brest”. There are dozens of medicines and devices, cardiograph and ventilator. The queues at the border still reach several kilometers, and people sometimes have to wait for more than a day.
Nikolai Garin, deputy head of Brest emergency medical station:
Every two hours there will be a detour or bypass of the territory in the most crowded areas. This is towards the hospital island, if there is a queue, or if there is a queue towards the ring. We provide the necessary assistance as urgently as possible.
Kirill Smolyarov, nurse of the traveling ambulance brigade:
At the border it is necessary to have an emergency medical aid post. This is due to the current weather conditions: it is hot, you may get sick in the queue. People come for different reasons, and it is necessary that people know where they can get this help, and everything is within walking distance.
