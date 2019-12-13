3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus-Poland border still tense - foreign carriers dissatisfied with Poland's actions
There is still high tension on the Belarusian-Polish border. Foreign carriers are dissatisfied with the actions of Poland. Warsaw banned the trucks, not registered in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association, from February 21. They wanted to harm Belarusians, but our heavy trucks have not been traveling since last year. Carriers of Serbia, Turkey, Macedonia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan were affected. The latter, by the way, sent a note of protest to Poland last week. Nevertheless, Polish customs does not give the go-ahead. Drivers from these countries remain in the Belarusian border area, waiting for the situation to be resolved. The Customs Committee noted that during the last day 10% of the total number of trucks, entering Belarus through the checkpoint "Kozlovichi," belong to the Polish carriers. But those who are prohibited to cross the Belarusian border with the EU only through the Baltic States. In this regard, the State Border Committee notes the largest accumulation of trucks at the entrance to Lithuania.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All