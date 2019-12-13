Belarus-Poland border still tense - foreign carriers dissatisfied with Poland's actions

There is still high tension on the Belarusian-Polish border. Foreign carriers are dissatisfied with the actions of Poland. Warsaw banned the trucks, not registered in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association, from February 21. They wanted to harm Belarusians, but our heavy trucks have not been traveling since last year. Carriers of Serbia, Turkey, Macedonia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan were affected. The latter, by the way, sent a note of protest to Poland last week. Nevertheless, Polish customs does not give the go-ahead. Drivers from these countries remain in the Belarusian border area, waiting for the situation to be resolved. The Customs Committee noted that during the last day 10% of the total number of trucks, entering Belarus through the checkpoint "Kozlovichi," belong to the Polish carriers. But those who are prohibited to cross the Belarusian border with the EU only through the Baltic States. In this regard, the State Border Committee notes the largest accumulation of trucks at the entrance to Lithuania.