159 cases of refugees applying for medical assistance registered on Belarusian-Polish border

Refugees are also provided with all the necessary medical care. Doctors are on duty in the territory of the logistics center 24 hours a day. In total, 159 cases of appeals for medical assistance were registered during the stay of refugees in the territory of Grodno Region. More than 2,500 consultations were held. Over a month, 79 people, including 45 children and 5 expectant mothers, were hospitalized. One third of the patients are children. The highest number of visits for medical help was registered in the regional children's hospital.