Belarusian-Uzbek medical forum held in Minsk

The participants of the Belarusian-Uzbek medical forum have started working in sections.

There are 8 of them: oncology, cardiology, primary medical care, diagnostics and rehabilitation and others.

The best clinical medical centers of the capital, which characterize the level of care in Belarus, became the platforms for seminars. While visiting the Republican Clinical Medical Center of the Presidential Executive Office the participants got acquainted with the advanced technologies of rehabilitation and recovery, which are implemented in practical medicine. The simulation center is a special pride. Not only interns and acting doctors of our country are trained there. The interest of foreigners is high. The exchange of experience and personnel was also discussed during the seminar.

Ulugbek Abduganiyev, head of the health department of Uzbekistan's Tashkent Region, said:

Vasily Smychek, Director of the Center of Medical Expertise and Rehabilitation: