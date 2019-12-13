EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Word "dzyakui" highlighted at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Germany thanked Belarusians for the liberation from Nazism. The word "dzyakui" (thank you) was highlighted at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. In addition to thanks to Belarusian, the word “thank you” was also highlighted in the languages of other peoples, who defeated fascism - Russian, Polish, French, English. The action took place on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Germany from fascism.

