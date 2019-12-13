What Belarusian-Chinese drones are capable of?

One of the first residents of the Great Stone Park is the China-Belarus Aviation Technologies and Systems. The company was established in 2018 at the initiative of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the State Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The two facilities produce unmanned aerial complexes of airplane and multirotor type, as well as manned vehicles. They are being tested at the takeoff site.

By the way, one of them performed a flight to Antarctica. Just recently our polar explorers told that it helped them to explore the area during the first 120 km trip.

The drones are equipped with a high resolution video camera, infrared camera, laser range finder, and other equipment.

According to Yuri Leonovets, the general director of the company, drones are used for monitoring missions, such as searching for and eliminating emergencies, searching for lost people, monitoring oil and gas complexes, electric power, controlling protected areas, illegal buildings, and checking the quality of work performed by contractors. In agriculture they identify the boundaries of fields, do mapping, define the index of plant germination and find the problem spots in the fields, where human intervention is necessary in order not to lose the crops.

By the way, agrorodrones has a solid portfolio of orders in the field of precision agriculture. This fusion of science and technology is at the service of farmers.